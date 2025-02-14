Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 855,480 people (+1200 per day), 10057 tanks, 23,115 artillery systems, 20,910 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 855,480 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.02.25 are approximately
personnel - about 855480 (+1200) people,
tanks - 10057 (+17) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 20910 (+16) units,
artillery systems - 23115 (+81) units,
MLRS - 1282 (+4) units,
air defence systems - 1066 (+3) units,
aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25224 (+152),
cruise missiles - 3063 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 37252 (+156) units,
special equipment - 3745 (+1)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password