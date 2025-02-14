US may deploy troops in Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia - Vance

Unless Russian leader Vladimir Putin agrees to a peace agreement with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv's long-term independence. The option of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine is also on the table.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

There are economic instruments of influence, and "there are, of course, military instruments of influence" that the United States can use against Putin, Vance said.

Hours after US President Donald Trump said he would begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Vance said:

"I think it's going to be a deal that will shock a lot of people."

The vice president believes that it is too early to say what part of the country's territories may remain under Russian occupation or what security guarantees the United States and other allies can offer Kyiv. He said that these details would need to be worked out during peace talks.

"There are any number of formulations, configurations, but we care about Ukraine having sovereign independence," Vance assured.

To recap, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel suggested that an increase or decrease in U.S. aid to Ukraine could be a factor in negotiations to "end the war."

