Enemy tried to break through defenses near Vovchansk. Most of clashes were in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' offensive, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. There were 90 combat engagements on the frontline over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using two missiles, as well as 72 air strikes, dropping 92 drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand attacks, including 130 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,050 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Zolochiv and Borova in the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Novopil in Donetsk region; and Huliaypole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, five attacks took place yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's assault near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked seven times. They tried to break into our defense near Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Terny, Yampolivka, and Kolodiazi.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times near Vasiukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbynivka, and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 29 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Udachne, Nadiivka, and Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made five attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske over the past day.

The situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces three times near Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky.

In the Siversky, Huliaypillia, and Prydniprovske sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 31 air strikes, dropping 43 drones, and fired 437 times, three of them from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 invaders' assault attacks.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and three enemy artillery pieces.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1140 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 15 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, 155 operational and tactical UAVs, 139 vehicles, and a unit of occupiers' special equipment.

