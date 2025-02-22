Trump administration fires Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Brown and five other top military leaders

US President Donald Trump has announced his decision to dismiss the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

"I want to thank General Charles Brown for more than 40 years of service to our country. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish him and his family a wonderful future," Trump said.

He did not specify the reasons for the dismissal. Instead, he nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Kane to replace Brown.

"General Kane is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and 'fighter' with extensive interagency and special operations experience [...] Despite being highly qualified and respected, a sleepy Joe Biden passed him over for promotion. But not anymore!" - Trump said.

According to media reports, Brown's dismissal became known when he was in Texas visiting troops on the southern border. A week earlier, he had met with European allies at a summit of defense leaders in Germany. Brown's four-year term was to last until September 2027.

In addition, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced that he is "seeking nominations" to replace Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti and Vice Air Force Commander General James Slife.

Also read: US considers Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO if Russia violates agreements - NBC

According to Politico, Franchetti learned of her dismissal from a call from Hagesse on the evening of February 21.

In addition, Ghegseth is looking for new candidates for the positions of general counsel of the services - for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Trump said that with Hughes and General Kane, "the U.S. military will restore peace through strength, put America first, and rebuild the military."