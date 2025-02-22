Ukraine should go to talks with strongest possible position, - Dutch Prime Minister Schoof

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that it is not an option to discuss a ceasefire without Ukraine and Europe.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in X.

"I have once again assured President Zelenskyy that Ukraine can continue to count on our military, financial and political support," he said.

According to him, European sanctions continue to put pressure on Russia.

"A ceasefire without Ukraine and Europe at the table is not an option. For the sake of the future of Ukraine and Europe, Russia must not emerge victorious from this war," the Prime Minister added.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin need to meet to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.