Europe should be at table to end war, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Europe must be at the negotiating table to end the war and create strong security guarantees. The security of Ukraine is inseparable from the security of Europe. We agreed on our military cooperation, joint steps and activities for the next week, which will be very active. The UK and its people are among the biggest supporters of Ukraine. We appreciate it very much," the Head of State emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on February 27, and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 24.

Read more: Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine as part of peacekeeping mission - Times

