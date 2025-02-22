Poland bought Starlinks for Ukraine and continues to pay subscription fees for them, - Deputy Prime Minister Gawkowski

The Starlink satellite Internet system for Ukraine has been purchased by Poland, which continues to pay a subscription fee for satellite Internet for Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski, Censor.NET reports.

"Poland bought Starlink and handed it over to Ukraine. We are paying and will continue to pay the subscription fee for satellite Internet for Ukraine. I cannot imagine that anyone could decide to terminate a business contract for a commercial service to which Poland is a party," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that US officials are discussing the possibility of disconnecting Ukraine from the Starlink satellite Internet system owned by Elon Musk if Kyiv refuses the proposed minerals deal.

Read more: Poland will not send its soldiers to Ukraine, but will support countries that do - Tusk