US asked Ukraine to withdraw UN resolutions on Russian aggression - WP

Donald Trump's administration asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's full-scale invasion and demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Washington Post, citing four anonymous sources.

According to one of the sources, Washington first suggested that Kyiv change the draft UN resolution to "make it weaker."

Then the United States introduced its own draft resolution and demanded that Ukraine withdraw its version, which had already been agreed with other partner countries that planned to vote for it.

The source said that this proposal "shocked" Kyiv, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the current resolution.

Read more: Republicans initiate full US withdrawal from UN

"Their proposal is very short and contains completely new wording. Many representatives of other countries say that it looks more like a call for appeasement with Putin than a call for peace," the source added, noting that he did not expect pressure on Ukrainians, "not on Russians."

Another source noted that "what is happening needs no explanation."

As reported earlier, the United States submitted a draft UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document differs significantly from the version prepared by Ukraine and European allies.

On February 24, the UN General Assembly is set to vote on a draft resolution prepared by Ukraine and the EU calling for de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The EU's permanent representatives to the UN are expected to discuss the US proposal beforehand.