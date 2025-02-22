Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in Krasnodar region of Russia is damaged, - General Staff

On February 20, 2025, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Novovelychkovskaya station is served by the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline. These elements of the oil pumping infrastructure are involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"The enemy used ground-based air defense systems and Ka-52 helicopters to counter our weapons. The results of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.

The General Staff emphasized that combat operations against strategic targets involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine will continue.