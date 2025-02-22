Zelenskyy talks to Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis: discusses security guarantees and strengthening defense capabilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Among other things, they discussed security guarantees and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

First of all, Zelenskyy thanked Greece for its continued support of Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"We appreciate the solidarity of the Greek people, their strong position in condemning aggression and upholding the principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe'. Europe must be at the negotiating table to achieve a just peace," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Greece, joint European projects, security guarantees, and strengthening defense capabilities.

"I look forward to working together on important initiatives during Greece's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council. Thank you for your support," the Ukrainian leader added.