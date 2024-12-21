Ukraine should determine time of any negotiations with Russia, - Greek Prime Minister

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while in Finnish Lapland for the North-South summit, emphasized his continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ekathimerini.

Answering questions from journalists, Mitsotakis said: "The message is very clear: we will continue to stand by Ukraine and support it unconditionally. Ukraine should determine the timing of any negotiations with Russia, but it should do so from a position of strength, not weakness."

He also emphasized the importance of the European Union's collective defense, stressing the need to increase resources for EU security in the face of the worsening geopolitical situation.

"We are going to have a very interesting discussion on the challenges we face in the field of European Union security. We know that we must devote more resources to our collective defense. The question is how we will achieve these goals in an era of increasing geopolitical turmoil," Mitsotakis said.

As a reminder, recently Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after Ukraine's victory.