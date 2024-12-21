Austin, Pistorius discuss support for Ukraine and future of Ramstein - Pentagon

On December 20, Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius discussed support for Ukraine and plans for the upcoming meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense within the Ramstein format, scheduled for January 2025.

This is stated in the Pentagon's official statement, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation today with his German counterpart, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, to discuss continued support for Ukraine and the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled for January," the statement said.

Austin expressed his gratitude to Pistorius for Germany's leadership and active role in assisting Ukraine in the security sector, emphasizing the importance of continued international support for Ukraine's efforts amid the armed conflict with Russia.

As previously reported, Umierov and Austin had a conversation about the situation at the frontline, assistance and preparations for the Ramstein meeting.