Occupiers hit Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with KABs, wounding woman

On the afternoon of Saturday, February 22, Russian invaders launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on the village of Zolochiv and the village of Svitlychne in the Kharkiv region. As a result of enemy shelling, a 61-year-old woman was injured.

The head of the village administration, Viktor Kovalenko, told this in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

The wounded woman has cuts and light wounds from glass.

"Preliminary, private garages were destroyed, two two-story apartment buildings, a one-story apartment building, 14 private houses, outbuildings, gas and power grids were damaged," the official said.

The second guided aerial bomb hit an open area near the village of Svitlychne.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.