Enemy dropped 7 KABs on Kostiantynivka: there are victims, civilian infrastructure is damaged. PHOTOS

Occupiers conducted 7 air strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. An investigation has been launched into the deaths of two civilians and the injury of three others.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 22 February 2025, at 08:20, the Russian army carried out 3 air strikes on Kostiantynivka. A man was killed as a result of a direct hit of one of the munitions on a house. He was at his place of residence.

Soon after, Russian troops dropped two more bombs on the city. The munitions hit residential buildings. A 56-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury in her apartment. She received medical assistance.

"After a while, the enemy hit the multi-storey building. A pensioner was trapped under the rubble and sustained life-threatening injuries. His wife was taken to hospital in serious condition. A resident of the town who was in the house during the shelling was also injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and cut wounds," the statement said.

Another civilian is likely to be under the rubble. The final number of victims is being established.

Previously, the Russian Federation used a FAB-250 from UMPK. 31 private and apartment buildings, 16 garages, 8 cars, a shop facade, and gas and power lines were damaged.









Under the procedural supervision of the Kostiantyniv District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka: at least 2 people were killed and 4 wounded.