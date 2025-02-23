Anna Brylka, a member of the European Parliament from the Polish Confederation party, said that assistance to Ukraine "costs money" and Poland should receive "guarantees of return" of the assistance provided to it.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Onet.

During the discussion about the war in Ukraine and assistance from Poland, Brilka said that Donald Trump's actions are dictated by the expectation of payment for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

"In exchange for security guarantees, they expect access to rare earth metals," she said.

Asked whether this is neo-colonialism, Brylka said no. She emphasized that this is a condition for providing aid.

"Aid costs money," Brylka said.

In addition, she noted that from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Poland, while providing assistance to Kyiv, should have received "guarantees of return" of the aid from Ukraine.

"The economic presence of the United States is a guarantor of Ukraine's security," Brylka concluded.