Russian special services were preparing terrorist attack in Kyiv construction hypermarket during rush hour - Maliuk

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian intelligence services have identified 102 Russian agent networks in Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past three years, we have detected 102 agent networks, including top ones. Among them are those that planned to eliminate our supreme commander-in-chief, the President of Ukraine," he said.

He also said that Russian special services planned to carry out a terrorist attack in one of the French construction hypermarkets in Kyiv during rush hour, after 6pm.

"Explosive devices located in places with flammable mixtures were supposed to explode there. We documented it proactively," Maliuk added.

He also noted that the Russian special services planned to kill him and the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov.