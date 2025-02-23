Security of Ukraine, Europe and the United States are indivisible, - Sybiha

The security of every European family will depend on the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine, as the security of Ukraine, Europe and the United States are indivisible.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, Ukraine is working with partners on clear sanctions instruments and on frozen Russian assets. In particular, Ukraine believes that the oil price is an extremely effective tool.

"And, of course, the strengthening of Ukraine in all its manifestations. Because in order to enter future negotiations, Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position. And this is also our main task - to strengthen us in the international arena," he said.

Sibiga emphasized that the outcome of the war in Ukraine "will, without exaggeration, affect the security and the normal way of life of every European family, every transatlantic family." According to him, the security of Ukraine, the security of Europe and the security of the United States are indivisible.

He also said that the UN General Assembly is expected in the near future, and that relevant events will be held both in the Security Council and at the GA related to the third anniversary of full-scale Russian aggression.

"This is the most prestigious diplomatic platform. It is important for like-minded countries to clearly express their position, as such steps always bring peace and the end of the war in Ukraine closer. It is very important not to manipulate the term "peace" - a comprehensive, just, sustainable peace. We bring our vision, our position, our arguments to our partners," added Sibiga.