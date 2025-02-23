Ukrainian resolution will be put to vote in UN General Assembly - Sybiha

The Ukrainian draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on the third anniversary of Russian aggression in Ukraine will be put to a vote in the UN General Assembly.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum.

"As of the end of the registration of the Ukrainian resolution, we had 56 co-sponsors. This is a significant number of like-minded states that support the Ukrainian side," he said.

Sibiga noted that on Friday, the United States informed Ukraine of its intention to introduce a resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This resolution has also been registered for submission to the UN General Assembly's special session.

He also noted that the diplomatic process is still ongoing.

"As a minister, I have had 22 telephone conversations and other communications over the past day and a half... I can clearly say that we have clear support and our resolution will be submitted to the General Assembly hall," Sybiha emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump's administration asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft resolution of the UN General Assembly that condemned Russia's full-scale invasion and demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Read more: US has not decided yet whether to support condemnation of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine at UN

US resolution at the UN on the war in Ukraine

The United States has submitted a draft UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document differs significantly from the version prepared by Ukraine and its European allies.

The US document does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity and does not include criticism of Russia.

On February 24, the UN General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution prepared by Ukraine and the EU calling for de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The EU's permanent representatives to the UN are expected to discuss the US proposal beforehand.