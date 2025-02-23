Zelenskyy proposed to discuss format of security guarantees for Ukraine in one of European capitals
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested discussing the format of security guarantees for Ukraine in one of the capitals of Europe in a week or two.
He said this at a press conference on Sunday, February 23, in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.
"I think that tomorrow I will propose that we meet in one of the European capitals in the coming days, perhaps in a week or two, and there we will understand what format of security guarantees for Ukraine can be," the head of state said.
