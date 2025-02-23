ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11672 visitors online
News
1 204 12

Zelenskyy proposed to discuss format of security guarantees for Ukraine in one of European capitals

Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested discussing the format of security guarantees for Ukraine in one of the capitals of Europe in a week or two.

He said this at a press conference on Sunday, February 23, in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"I think that tomorrow I will propose that we meet in one of the European capitals in the coming days, perhaps in a week or two, and there we will understand what format of security guarantees for Ukraine can be," the head of state said.

Read more: Trump gives Europe three weeks to ’agree on terms of Ukraine’s surrender’ to Russia’ - MEP Aaltola

Author: 

Europe (357) Zelenskyi (6875) security guarantees (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 