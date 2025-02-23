On February 24, 13 leaders will come to Ukraine for summit, another 24 will join online, - Zelenskyy
Tomorrow, February 24, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, 13 partners will come to Ukraine, and 24 will join online.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
"Tomorrow we will have an important meeting, a summit, maybe a turning point. We will see. We will have 13 leaders offline and 24 leaders online," the president said.
He noted that the leadership of the European Union, all EU commissioners, MEPs and many delegations will come to Kyiv.
