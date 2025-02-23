Occupiers probably shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk direction - Lubinets

Russia continues to commit war crimes by killing Ukrainian prisoners of war. A video of another shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by the occupiers in the Kursk direction is circulating online.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"A video of the alleged brutal shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk direction is being shared on social media. According to one of the Ukrainian soldiers, these are soldiers of the 82nd Brigade. The footage shows how the Russian occupier deliberately shoots a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the head," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war is another proof of the inhuman cruelty of the Russian army. The video circulating on social media shows the deliberate killing of defenseless Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and all norms of international humanitarian law.

"As the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, I have already appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia must feel the consequences of its war crimes immediately!" - Lubinets added.