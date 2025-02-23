Only those who are dictators are offended by word "dictator" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered whether he was offended by the words of Donald Trump, who called him a dictator.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Of course, I would not call these words addressed to me by President Trump compliments, to put it mildly. I understand that. But why be offended? Only those who are dictators will be offended by the word "dictator". And I take it as... well, what can you do? We will somehow live with the United States of America. We will definitely not be dictators.

Read more: Zelenskyy on deal with US on fossil fuels: I am not signing something that will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians

It's just not interesting. I'm a legitimately elected president, I didn't come to power through some kind of force. I was elected by 73%. By the way, the parliamentarians who came at the same time were also not appointed by anyone, the parliament was elected by the people of Ukraine," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that after the end of martial law, there will be elections and people will make a choice.

"I am not going to be in power for a decade. But we will not allow Putin to be in power over the territories of Ukraine either," he concluded, adding that it is important to him what Ukrainians think of him, and "words will pass."