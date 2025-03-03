ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Russians advance in Pishchane and near three other settlements - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops advanced in Pishchane, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy advanced in Pishchane, near Pogrebki, Nadiia and Zahryzove," the statement said.

Russians advance near Nadiya and Zahryzove
Nadiia and Zahryzove

Russian advance near Pohrebky
Pogrebki

