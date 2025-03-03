Russians advance in Pishchane and near three other settlements - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops advanced in Pishchane, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy advanced in Pishchane, near Pogrebki, Nadiia and Zahryzove," the statement said.

Read more: Russia’s thermobaric ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Donetsk region, - General Staff. VIDEO



Nadiia and Zahryzove



Pogrebki