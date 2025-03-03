7 710 14
Russians advance in Pishchane and near three other settlements - DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops advanced in Pishchane, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy advanced in Pishchane, near Pogrebki, Nadiia and Zahryzove," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password