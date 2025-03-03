Drones attacked number of Russian regions at night: powerful explosions in Ufa. VIDEO

On the night of 3 March, powerful explosions occurred in Ufa, which were followed by a fire on the territory of the enterprise, presumably Ufaorgsintez.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

According to local residents, before the explosions, they heard the distinctive sound of a drone flying overhead.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions occurred around 00:45 and 01:38. The powerful detonation set off car alarms in some areas. The flames covered an area of about 100 square metres.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry of Bashkortostan, the fire occurred in the area of the incineration furnace on the territory of the enterprise. The agency assures that there is no threat to residents, and a laboratory has been sent to the site to monitor the air quality.

There is currently no information on casualties or damage. Fire and emergency services are working at the scene.

The Ufa oil refinery is one of the largest in Russia. The Ufa oil refining complex, which consists of several enterprises, has a total capacity of about 20 million tonnes of oil per year.

Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centres in Russia. The Bashkortostan region is among the top 5 oil refining centres in the country in terms of total refining volumes.

The refinery is of strategic importance to the Russian army as it is part of a group of companies that provide fuel to the armed forces. Its products include aviation fuel, diesel fuel for military vehicles and lubricants required for the operation of armoured vehicles, aircraft and road transport.

Rostov region

In the Rostov region, according to local authorities, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked the Krasnosulinsky district.

According to the acting head of the region, Yury Slyusar, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Lipetsk region

The explosions were also heard by residents of the Lipetsk region that night. Governor Igor Artamonov warned of the threat of a UAV attack. Later, local residents reported seeing flashes in the sky in the northern part of Lipetsk and hearing a siren. According to preliminary data, an air defence system could have been operating over the city.

Watch more: Air Force strikes at Russian FSB positions in Bryansk region: important enemy infrastructure destroyed – General Staff. VIDEO