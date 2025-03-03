Drapatyi on Russian attack on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: Perpetrators must be punished severely

Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OSGT "Khortytsia", commented on the Russian attack on the training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The tragedy at the training ground is a terrible consequence of an enemy strike. War requires quick decisions, responsibility and new safety standards, otherwise we lose more than we have.

I sincerely express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, their comrades-in-arms and everyone who knew our soldiers. The investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy is ongoing. I personally follow every step to find out everything second by second. Because I am also in pain. Because anger is eating away at me from the inside," - he said in a statement.

According to Drapatyi, everyone who made decisions that day and everyone who did not make them on time will be held accountable.

"No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports. I foresee that they will try to hide the truth in the fog of bureaucracy. But I will not allow this to happen. I have appointed an independent audit with the participation of military counterintelligence so that no detail is left out, and the perpetrators are named and cannot be ‘excused’.

I will demand the most severe punishment. Those who have continued to perform their duties negligently and formally for years of war, those who ‘drag’ the military into outdated procedures, neglecting their safety, those who assert themselves not in battle but by oppressing their subordinates - they all disgrace the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are witnessing untimely decisions and unlearned lessons. I call on all generals, officers, sergeants and soldiers of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: we must get rid of formalism, bureaucracy and frivolity. Each of us is responsible for the lives of our brothers-in-arms. Both in battle and in the rear," he concluded.

As a reminder, on 1 March, social media reported that Russian troops had fired an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile with a cluster munition at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

