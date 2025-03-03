Date of arrival for medical examination in "Reserve+" has been added to referrals for MMC - Ministry of Defence

Electronic referrals to the MMC in the "Reserve+" app now contain the date of arrival for a medical examination.

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, this will apply to new referrals generated in the latest version of the app.

Chernohorenko explained that the update will allow you to pass the commission without unnecessary visits to the TCR, paperwork and long queues.

"That is, you can immediately: go to a specific medical facility on a specific date and undergo an examination within a specific time frame," she said in a statement.

Read more: More than 36 thousand Ukrainians have used recruiting service in "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

In addition, electronic referrals are now available to all persons liable for military service. Both those who want to go through the commission themselves and those who have already received a paper summons to the MMC. All you need to do is submit a request to "Reserve+".

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that technical difficulties were recorded in the operation of the "Reserve+" application.