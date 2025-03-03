ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11308 visitors online
News the US stops cyberattacks against Russia
4 792 27

France does not understand why US stopped cyber operations against Russia - Politico

Cyber operations against Russia. France’s reaction to the US decision

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is surprised by reports that Pentagon chief Pete Hagel has ordered an end to offensive cyber operations against Russia.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

"It's a little hard for me to understand (Hagans' decision - Ed.)," he said.

The Pentagon chief's move surprised Europeans, where Russia is considered the main threat in cyberspace along with China. France has repeatedly accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against France, including through cyberattacks.

Earlier, CNN reported that the United States had suspended offensive cyber operations and planning for attacks against Russia.

Read more: UK and France have "no agreement" on ceasefire deal for Ukraine, - British Minister Pollard

Author: 

France (581) cybersecurity (77) cyber attack (63) Jean-Noël Barrot (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 