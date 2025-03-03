France does not understand why US stopped cyber operations against Russia - Politico

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is surprised by reports that Pentagon chief Pete Hagel has ordered an end to offensive cyber operations against Russia.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

"It's a little hard for me to understand (Hagans' decision - Ed.)," he said.

The Pentagon chief's move surprised Europeans, where Russia is considered the main threat in cyberspace along with China. France has repeatedly accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against France, including through cyberattacks.

Earlier, CNN reported that the United States had suspended offensive cyber operations and planning for attacks against Russia.

