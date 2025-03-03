UK and France have "no agreement" on ceasefire deal for Ukraine, - British Minister Pollard

British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said that ‘no agreement’ had been reached between France and Britain on a truce proposal in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC.

When asked about the plan, which Macron told a French newspaper on Sunday, Pollard replied:

"This is not a plan that we recognise at the moment."

He added that ‘a month-long ceasefire has not been agreed’ but that ‘several different options are being discussed privately’.

Pollard said it was important to develop a plan that would bring lasting peace ‘as soon as possible’. He noted that the United States is a ‘key ally’ and will ‘stand by the United Kingdom,’ citing the ‘deep defence relationship’ between the two countries.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Starmer said that the United Kingdom, France and other countries would work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. France and Britain intend to discuss this plan with the United States. Later, it became known that Macron and Starmer proposed to establish a one-month truce in Ukraine ‘in the air, at sea and in the energy sector’.

