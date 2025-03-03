Macron and Starmer propose one-month ceasefire in Ukraine "in air, at sea and in energy sector"

French President Emmanuel Macron shared details of the Franco-British plan to establish peace in Ukraine.

Macron spoke about the Franco-British peace plan, which provides for a one-month truce for Ukraine, in an interview with Le Figaro before the summit in London, Censor.NET reports.

"Emmanuel Macron does not believe in the ceasefire agreement between the Americans and the Russians, convinced that Vladimir Putin will first of all try to humiliate Ukraine, in particular by demilitarising it," Le Figaro writes.

That is why the French President and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have developed a Franco-British plan for Ukraine.

As an alternative, they proposed a "truce in the air, at sea and in energy infrastructure" lasting one month.

"We know how to measure it. You need to understand that the frontline today is the equivalent of the Paris-Budapest line(referring to the distance between the two cities - ed.). In the event of a ceasefire, it would be very difficult to verify that it is observed along the front line," Macron said.

According to Macron, the deployment of European soldiers to Ukraine could be the next step. At the same time, he stressed that European troops would not be sent to Ukraine in the near future.

"In the coming weeks, there will be no European troops on Ukrainian territory... The question is how we will use this time to try to achieve an acceptable ceasefire, with negotiations that will take several weeks, and then, after the peace is signed, the deployment of troops," Macron added.

The French leader also said that we want peace, but we don't want it at any price, without guarantees."

Earlier, British Prime Minister Starmer said that the United Kingdom, France and other countries would work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. France and Britain intend to discuss this plan with the United States.

