Partial ceasefire will show Putin’s readiness for real peace talks - French Foreign Ministry

A partial ceasefire in the energy sector, at sea and in the air proposed by France and the United Kingdom could show Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's readiness for real peace talks on Ukraine.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Censor.NET reports citing BFMTV.

According to him, such a truce is a ‘precondition’.

"This ceasefire in the air, on the seas and in the energy infrastructure will serve as a demonstration of Vladimir Putin's goodwill when he agrees to this truce. That's when the real peace talks will begin, because we want peace, but we want a sustainable peace and a lasting peace," he said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Starmer said that the United Kingdom, France and other countries would work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. France and Britain intend to discuss this plan with the United States. Later, it became known that Macron and Starmer proposed to establish a one-month truce in Ukraine ‘in the air, at sea and in the energy sector’.