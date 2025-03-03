It’s too early to talk about truce proposed by France and UK - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is too early to talk about a truce in the war.

The President said that Ukraine has many agreements with its European counterparts, a large number of meetings are ahead, and in the coming weeks there should be a clearer vision of how Ukraine can be strengthened.

"We have talked about this a lot today and have reached many agreements among our European colleagues. We do not advertise it, because I think there will be a large number of meetings ahead. And in the coming weeks, I think, they will provide a more, let's say, effective plan of our actions and a clearer vision of what security guarantees Ukraine can have, how much it can be strengthened," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine sees theoretical support for the contingent from a serious number of countries.

"I'm not ready to talk about all countries yet, because the time will come and they will speak for themselves, but it is important that we discuss it. It is important that we have received support not only from France and Britain, this is a very serious signal," the Head of State said.

Speaking about the UK-France plan, he stressed that "today, again, it is too early to talk". Zelenskyy added that he did not want to "just talk about some details until there are no signatures of the partners".

Earlier it was reported that Macron and Starmer propose to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine for a month "in the air, at sea and in energy".

