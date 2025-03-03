10 993 65
Ukraine is ready to sign subsoil agreement with US, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the economic agreement with the United States is ready for ministers to sign.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.
The President noted that the agreement on mining is ready for the Minister to sign.
"Our policy is not to continue what happened in the past, we are constructive. If we agree to sign a mining agreement, we are ready to sign it. The agreement that is on the table will be signed if the parties are ready," Zelenskyy explained.
Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that following a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. leader Donald Trump, the United States is not considering signing an economic agreement with Ukraine.
