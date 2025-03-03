Enemy is trying to enter our territory with assault groups, but these are not mass assaults, - SBGS on situation on border between Sumy region and Russia

Russian troops continue to storm the Ukrainian border in Sumy region, but these attempts are not massive.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Colonel Andrii Demchenko, during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing "UP".

The officer noted that the enemy is using large forces and equipment, but if we talk about the border line, the Defence Forces are inflicting maximum damage on the enemy.

"Now we see that the enemy is trying to enter our territory with assault groups or expand the zone of active hostilities already on the territory of Ukraine, in the direction of Novenke, but the units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defence Forces are inflicting maximum damage so that the enemy cannot gain a foothold there and accumulate its forces on the territory of Ukraine.

Our task is to prevent them from advancing deeper into Ukraine and cutting off the logistical routes that supply the Ukrainian Defence Forces during the operation in the Kursk region," he said.

"These are not mass assaults. In fact, when the enemy tries to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces out of the Kursk region, it first of all puts pressure on our units within the Kursk region from the flanks. And then it tries to expand the area of active hostilities, trying to enter the territory of Ukraine. However, all components of the Defence Forces are operating in that area to prevent this. All available weapons are being used," added Demchenko.

What preceded it?

The village of Novenke in Sumy region was marked as a ‘grey zone’ on the map of the DeepState monitoring resource.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that Russian infantry without equipment were conducting assaults along the border with Sumy region.

On 19 February, Vladimir Putin said that Russian troops had crossed the border with Ukraine in the Kursk region and launched a large-scale offensive.

On 28 February 2025, the General Staff announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had stopped the breakthrough of Russian troops near the village of Novenke in Sumy region. The enemy continues to attempt assaults.