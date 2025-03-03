Valensa and ex-political prisoners wrote letter to Trump, reminding him of his obligations under Budapest Memorandum

Former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa and several former Polish political prisoners signed a letter to US President Donald Trump expressing "horror and disgust" at his dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.

"The history of the twentieth century shows that every time the United States wanted to keep a distance from democratic values and its European allies, it ended up being a threat to itself. President Woodrow Wilson realized this when he decided that the United States would enter World War I in 1917. President Franklin Roosevelt understood this when he decided, after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, that the war to defend America would be fought not only in the Pacific, but also in Europe, in alliance with the countries attacked by the Third Reich," the letter says.

Lech Wałęsa and several former Polish political prisoners note that material assistance - military and financial - cannot be "the equivalent of blood shed in the name of independence and freedom of Ukraine, Europe and the entire free world."

"Human life is priceless, its value cannot be measured in money. I am grateful to those who sacrifice blood and freedom. For us, the people of Solidarity, former political prisoners of the communist regime, this is obvious," the authors of the letter note, calling on the United States to fulfill the guarantees they gave together with the United Kingdom in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which clearly spells out the obligation to protect the inviolability of Ukraine's borders in exchange for the abandonment of nuclear weapons - "these guarantees are unconditional: there is not a single word about treating such assistance as economic."

Trump and Zelenskyy's dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.