The Irish government is preparing to change the law that restricts the deployment of more than 12 military forces abroad. This is part of a strategy to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the bill proposes changes to the "triple lock" system, which requires the approval of the Dáil (the lower house of parliament), the government, and the UN for the deployment of more than 12 soldiers. The draft law will be reviewed by the Irish government this week.

It is noted that these changes became possible after the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Harris, stated the need for Ireland to acquire a fleet of fighter jets.

Harris believes that the country must revise its approach to troop deployment and should not allow the UN Security Council to exercise a veto over participation in peacekeeping missions. The UN Security Council has not authorized such missions since 2014.

The day before, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that the country was ready to provide assistance to Ukraine and send peacekeepers.

