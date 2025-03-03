Tomorrow night will be big night. I’ll tell it like it is - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an important message that he will deliver in the near future.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Trump's post on the social network truthsocial.

"Tomorrow night will be big. I'm going to tell it like it is," Trump said.

It is not yet known whether this will apply to the situation in Ukraine.

The Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.

Read more: US Treasury Secretary Bessent: No economic agreement with Ukraine is currently under consideration