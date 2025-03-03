Trump says he’s "only president" who hasn’t given Ukrainian land to Putin

US President Donald Trump said that he is the "only president" who has not given up the territory of Ukraine to "Putin's Russia."

He wrote about this on his Truth Socail page, Censor.NET reports.

"The only president who has not given any part of Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia is President Donald Trump," he said.

Trump added: "Remember this, when weak and ineffective Democrats criticize,

and Fake News is happy to spread whatever they say."

The Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.