Trump to meet with Rubio, Hegseth on possible ’measures against Ukraine’ - NYT

On 3 March, US President Donald Trump will meet with his top national security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. They will discuss further measures to help Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the NYT writes about this with reference to a representative of the Trump administration.

They are planning to discuss the suspension or cancellation of military aid to Ukraine, including supplies of ammunition and equipment approved by the Biden administration.

Ukraine has enough resources to continue its fight against Russia without US assistance. Kyiv will be able to fight for at least another six months.

