Poland has already ordered almost 25 thousand Starlink terminals for Ukraine and will pay for their operation until end of September

As of March 3, 2025, Poland has already ordered almost 25 thousand Starlink terminals for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digitalization of Poland, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the ministry, at the initiative of the Minister of Digitalization of the Republic of Poland, 19,560 Starlink satellite communication terminals were purchased and loaned to Ukraine in 2022-2023. At the end of 2024, Warsaw purchased another 5,000 terminals, which are now being gradually transferred to Ukraine.

Reportedly, a standard subscription for the operation of one Starlink terminal costs about UAH 5.5 thousand per month (PLN 528.90 gross). Instead, a special subscription costs about UAH 14 thousand per month (PLN 1383.75 gross).

The ministry noted that in accordance with the law "On Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine in Connection with the Armed Conflict on the Territory of this State" of March 12, 2022, Poland will pay for the subscription for Starlink terminals for Ukraine until the end of September this year.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Poland had ordered an additional 5 thousand Starlink terminals for Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that US officials are discussing the possibility of disconnecting Ukraine from the Starlink satellite Internet system owned by Elon Musk if Kyiv refuses the proposed minerals deal.

In turn, Poland said that it had purchased the Starlink satellite Internet systems for Ukraine and could not imagine that anyone could break the agreement to which Poland was a party.

Later, Elon Musk, an American billionaire and head of the U.S. Government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , called Reuters' information about U.S. threats to cut off Starlink, which he owns, a lie.