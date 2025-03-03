General Staff: 57 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 57 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Border settlements, including Zarichne, Porozok, Seredina-Buda and Kucherivka in the Sumy region and Mkhy in the Chernihiv region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance toward Bochkove and was repelled.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near Novoliubivka and Yampolivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Stavky and Novoiehorivka with bombs.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two invaders' attacks near Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Toretsk, made seven attempts to improve their position, three firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachanske, Kotlyne and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 11 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka and Udachne, dropping three bombs.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked Ukrainian troops' positions near Kostiantynopil and Skudne six times, three attacks are still ongoing. Burlatske and Voskresenka came under attack with guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the south

Today, the enemy attacked Huliaipole and Zelene Pole in the Huliaipole direction with guided aerial bombs.

Two firefights continue in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Stepove and near Nesterianka.

AFU operation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 invaders' attacks. The enemy also carried out six air strikes, dropping seven GABs, and fired 190 artillery rounds. Currently, fighting continues in three locations.

The situation in other directions

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, constantly shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, using attack UAVs and conducting reconnaissance.