Russians attacked woman with drone in Kherson

In the afternoon of March 3, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a woman in Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Around 4 pm, Russians attacked a woman in Kherson with a drone. The 72-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an arm wound. Her condition is minor," the statement said.

The victim was provided with medical care and released for outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians attack car in Kherson with drone: two men are wounded

The RMA also reported that a man who had been injured the day before by Russian shelling of Kherson turned to the hospital.

The 54-year-old resident of the city received an explosive injury and contusion. He was provided with medical assistance and further treatment was provided on an outpatient basis.

As a reminder, on March 2, ruscists hit a minibus with a drone in Kherson: one person was killed, 10 wounded, and one man in critical condition