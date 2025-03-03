Starmer: Ukraine’s allies cannot accept weak peace deal
Ukraine's allied countries cannot allow a weak agreement to end the war, such as the Minsk agreements.
This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
Starmer drew attention to the failure of previous ceasefire agreements.
The British Prime Minister reminded that the war in Ukraine did not begin three years ago, and the invasion in 2022 was "just the latest and most brutal escalation."
According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to invade in 2022 demonstrated "the caliber of his words."
