News Fighting in the east
Defense Forces record decrease in activity of Russian troops at front – "Khortytsia" OSGT

Russian army activity decreased in the first days of March

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT, the pressure of Russian troops slightly decreased in the first three days of March.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops 'Khortytsia' Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

'In general, the tendency in the first three days (of March - ed.) is towards a slight decrease. I won't jump ahead yet, but there is a certain decrease. In February, they really did not achieve the goals they set for themselves, especially in those areas they identified as key (primarily Pokrovsk), and at the same time suffered heavy losses... So now, I think, they might be recovering from these losses and considering their next steps,' he said.

As reported earlier, on March 2, 2025, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our fortifications near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. It was not successful.

