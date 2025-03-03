Some of our positions in Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors were destroyed. Heavy fighting is ongoing in Pokrovsk sector, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, 2 March 2025, in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our fortifications near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. It was not successful.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Lyman sector, our soldiers held back the occupiers' attacks near the village of Nove and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. No positions were lost.

"In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian troops stormed our positions in the areas of Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka and in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. The enemy actively used artillery and UAVs. As a result, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating," the statement said.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched an attack on our defensive fortifications near the settlements of Tarasivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. Heavy fighting is ongoing, the enemy is trying to use its numerical superiority and develop the offensive," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers conducted assault operations in the area of Kostiantynopil and Skudne: the enemy was not successful. The enemy is amassing forces for further attacks.

Earlier, the OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that heavy fighting was continuing in the area of Kostiantynopil and Skudne. It was also noted that the enemy had destroyed some positions of the Defence Forces in Toretsk.