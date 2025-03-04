Drones attacked oil refinery in Syzran, Russia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 4 March, drones attacked the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Explosions were heard near Syzran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that residents of Syzran reported explosions near the local oil refinery. According to preliminary data, the Russian air defence system allegedly shot down several air targets.

"Local residents said that explosions and shooting were heard in the area of the Syzran oil refinery. In total, witnesses heard 3 to 5 loud sounds and saw several bright flashes in the sky. Preliminarily, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to attack the refinery," Russian publicists wrote.

Local residents claim that the blast wave shook the windows in the frames. There is currently no official information on casualties or damage.

