Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 879,410 people (+1340 per day), 10,255 tanks, 24,064 artillery systems, 21,298 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 879,410 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.03.25 are approximately
personnel - about 879410 (+1340) people,
tanks - 10255 (+3) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 21298 (+8) units,
artillery systems - 24064 (+45) units,
MLRS - 1306 (+0) units,
air defence systems - 1094 (+1) units,
aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 27741 (+86),
cruise missiles - 3085 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 39428 (+101) units,
special equipment - 3768 (+0)
