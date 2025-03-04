ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 879,410 people (+1340 per day), 10,255 tanks, 24,064 artillery systems, 21,298 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 879,410 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.03.25 are approximately

personnel - about 879410 (+1340) people,

tanks - 10255 (+3) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 21298 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 24064 (+45) units,

MLRS - 1306 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1094 (+1) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 27741 (+86),

cruise missiles - 3085 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 39428 (+101) units,

special equipment - 3768 (+0)

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy’s Nona self-propelled artillery system, vehicles, and eliminated enemy manpower in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

