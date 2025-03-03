Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy’s Nona self-propelled artillery system, vehicles, and eliminated enemy manpower in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system 'Nona', enemy vehicles, and eliminated enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

