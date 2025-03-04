Trump to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize - The Hill
Republican Congressman Darrell Issa said he would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
This is reported by The Hill, Censor.NET informs.
"Today I will nominate US president Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more," he noted in a post on X.
The congressman did not specify in the post why he was nominating Trump for the award. In a subsequent statement, Issa's deputy chief of staff and communications director, Jonathan Wilcox, spoke of Trump's peace efforts in the Middle East.
According to Wilcox, Issa recently led a congressional delegation to four Middle Eastern countries.
He added that since his election, Trump has been promoting the cause of peace "in a way that we haven't heard in many years."
"His advocacy is an aspiration of a world without war, and we are seeing this come into focus in several regions of the world today – not just one," Wilcox said.
Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on several occasions, but has not received the award.
