11 788 19
Destruction of three enemy drone operators. VIDEO
FPV drone pilots of the 10th "Edelweiss" SMAB tracked down the location of the enemy drone operators and destroyed the dugout along with three Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a recording of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers shows one of the Russians lifting a drone into the sky and then hiding in a dugout. The soldiers attack the hideout, but the occupiers run from one shelter to another several times. Finally, the Ukrainian drone hits the spot and covers the invaders with soil.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password