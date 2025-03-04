ENG
Destruction of three enemy drone operators. VIDEO

FPV drone pilots of the 10th "Edelweiss" SMAB tracked down the location of the enemy drone operators and destroyed the dugout along with three Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a recording of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers shows one of the Russians lifting a drone into the sky and then hiding in a dugout. The soldiers attack the hideout, but the occupiers run from one shelter to another several times. Finally, the Ukrainian drone hits the spot and covers the invaders with soil.

