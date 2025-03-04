ENG
Drone operators destroying enemy assault group of four occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed an enemy assault group of four occupiers who were moving towards the positions of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

